  Today, 08:30 PM #1
    a1cnc
    movement on pump input shaft

    While running on the hose today I noticed when I would gas the engine the coupling moved back a little bit. After I shut it off I checked and sure enough the shaft moves back/ forth a little bit. Is this normal? I didn't see anything in the manual about it.
  Today, 09:03 PM #2
    restosud
    Re: movement on pump input shaft

    ideal situation is for shaft to have no play to very very slight compression.some here will tell you to have play but kawi service manual is pretty clear in that when installing engine you must push it as far back until contact.
    skat will also tell you to run slight pressure on it.
