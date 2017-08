Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 sea doo 587 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Corbin Ky Age 19 Posts 1 94 sea doo 587 I have got a 94 sea-doo SPI with a 587 engine in it that is locked up in the bottom end. How hard is it to rebuild the whole engine what kinda money would I be looking at to redo all the seals and bearings and the top end. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,018 Re: 94 sea doo 587 Rebuilding the engine isn't that difficult if you're mechanically inclined and use hand tools on a regular basis. Using the shop manual as a guide will also help tremendously if this is your first time rebuilding a Sea Doo engine.



Cost to do it yourself will cost you more in time and energy as you will need the correct tools, time waiting for parts to arrive in the mail, work bench, space and experience to disassemble and reassemble once you have all of the parts and surfaces cleaned and prepped along with any of the other systems in the ski that you plan on rebuilding as well as troubleshooting the ski after its all put back together.



A labor of love for sure. But worth it in the end.



So time is the cost in my opinion if you do it yourself.



If you decide not to rebuild it yourself. There are several options to purchase a complete rebuilt motor and send in yours as a core.



SBT is a name that comes to mind for complete rebuilds. But I have zero experience using them as I rebuild my own motors.



But SBT has your engine for $495.00 and you can pull your and install the rebuilt one.



Other members will hopefully have more info for You.









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules