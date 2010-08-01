Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Low fuel warning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Newport Age 56 Posts 9 Low fuel warning 07 F12X- When the boat goes in to low fuel mode it no long remains in the reset condition. If coming off a plane or turning it senses the low fuel and needs to be reset again then or at any level of operation. Acts normal at restart and when refueled, only issue, ever. That mode button has always been unresponsive and taken far to many pokes, I'd guessed from years that the boat sat I Honda inventory. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

