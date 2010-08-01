Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Hello from Los Angeles #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Manhattan Beach/Los Angeles Age 31 Posts 23 Hello from Los Angeles Whats up everyone!



Finally joined after sometime of lurking around. I am on my second ski build and felt like becoming a part of the online community.



Few pals and myself ride in the surf out of long beach. Good crew of people that also ride and race out that way on Sundays. Sometimes make it out to Parker, AZ and take my couch out for a spin.





Look forward to chatting with everyone!



Current Skis:



92 750SXI



20507591_1740681632625987_5804438659484657096_o_zps7td6cyoi.jpg



20423859_1740681605959323_5560669465206353414_o_zpsohbohgnz.jpg

05 Sea Doo RXP



Past Ski:



88 650SX



19620307_1709902959037188_7724500183168016095_o_zps3ebkflhn.jpg



19055924_1681982895162528_1781222421466251672_o_zpsgkaqa6n9.jpg



19620437_1709730299054454_7511254708069415573_o_zpssohulnjk.jpg #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Tempe Arizona Posts 4 Re: Hello from Los Angeles Welcome, I really wanna ride my ski in the ocean.. How fun is it to launch off waves or get close to the beach? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Manhattan Beach/Los Angeles Age 31 Posts 23 Re: Hello from Los Angeles Hey man! The ski is very rewarding and tough at the same time. But honestly I love riding out in the ocean. Long Beach is the only place I know you can actually ride up to the beach for a long ways in either direction. Really cool to be able to pull up and hang on the beach for a while. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules