new to tigershark and skis in general.
Hi everyone. so I was gifted a 96 Tigershark montego, trailer as well. . the person that gave it to me could not get it started after sitting a year. the problem..... no spark. I've tried 3 CDI boxes, 2 different stators. and still nothing.. the motor cranks fine. I pulled the plugs to check for spark outsife the motor. but nothing. I want to get it running so i can get to the lake before the summer is over. any ideas?
Forum Rules