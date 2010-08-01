Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: new to tigershark and skis in general. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Arlington tx Posts 8 new to tigershark and skis in general. Hi everyone. so I was gifted a 96 Tigershark montego, trailer as well. . the person that gave it to me could not get it started after sitting a year. the problem..... no spark. I've tried 3 CDI boxes, 2 different stators. and still nothing.. the motor cranks fine. I pulled the plugs to check for spark outsife the motor. but nothing. I want to get it running so i can get to the lake before the summer is over. any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

