Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI 900 - No spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Liberty Hill, Texas Age 37 Posts 1 ZXI 900 - No spark Hey guys, new here. I snagged a 96' ZXI 900 Kawasaki and it has no spark. I've not replaced anything yet, but I have tested ohms on the stator (all good). All connections are in great shape, everything is all clean and has grease on every connector. The ebox is grounded good, motor is grounded good. The trim works like it should as the gauge on the dash works for it as well....the fuel gauge works but the speedometer will not work. Also, the low oil light and temp lights do not work...they don't even have voltage or a ground. I traced this back to the indicator light module...I think it's called the ECM? (Picture attached)....my question, will this box cause it to not have spark? I sure hate to throw over 400 bones for a new igniter and that not fix it. The shop manual does no help. Please help!



Thanks, Joe

