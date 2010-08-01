Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Load Rite double trailer to a tripple???? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 25 Load Rite double trailer to a tripple???? Mods, I am sorry if this in the wrong place. I could not find a section for trailers. Please move if I messed up.



Hello all. I have a 1999ish Load Rite double like the WV2450W. It is good for 2400 lbs. It is time for my son to have his own SeaDoo. We are running 1997 and 1999 RFI GSXs and I am guessing I will be getting him the same. Has anybody made their double Load Rite into a triple? I am thinking that I can run two 2x10s perpendicular in the front for a third GSX. I know that I will have to move the axle forward a bit.



Any thoughts?



