  1. Today, 04:14 PM #1
    skank21
    Any modded 700 waveventures?

    Wondering if anyone has modified 701 waveventures out there. Looking for experience with milled heads, timing, lightweight flywheels, ECT. I own a couple waveblasters and I am a big fan of the 701 engines. I also just picked up a 700 waveventure cheap, and I am planning on doing some upgrading. Thanks
  2. Today, 04:17 PM #2
    TDS
    Re: Any modded 700 waveventures?

    I have a coffman exhaust im thinking about selling. It was for a 700 waveraider

  3. Today, 04:25 PM #3
    skank21
    Re: Any modded 700 waveventures?

    I might have an interest in the pipe depending on price. I also was thinking that the OEM pipes on those models were decent.
  4. Today, 04:32 PM #4
    TDS
    Re: Any modded 700 waveventures?

    I was thinking 350 ish shipped

