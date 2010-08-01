|
Any modded 700 waveventures?
Wondering if anyone has modified 701 waveventures out there. Looking for experience with milled heads, timing, lightweight flywheels, ECT. I own a couple waveblasters and I am a big fan of the 701 engines. I also just picked up a 700 waveventure cheap, and I am planning on doing some upgrading. Thanks
Re: Any modded 700 waveventures?
I have a coffman exhaust im thinking about selling. It was for a 700 waveraider
Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
Re: Any modded 700 waveventures?
I might have an interest in the pipe depending on price. I also was thinking that the OEM pipes on those models were decent.
Re: Any modded 700 waveventures?
I was thinking 350 ish shipped
Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
