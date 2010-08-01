Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Any modded 700 waveventures? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location NC NE Age 27 Posts 191 Any modded 700 waveventures? Wondering if anyone has modified 701 waveventures out there. Looking for experience with milled heads, timing, lightweight flywheels, ECT. I own a couple waveblasters and I am a big fan of the 701 engines. I also just picked up a 700 waveventure cheap, and I am planning on doing some upgrading. Thanks #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 445 Re: Any modded 700 waveventures? I have a coffman exhaust im thinking about selling. It was for a 700 waveraider



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk

#3
Frequent Poster
Join Date Jul 2013
Location NC NE
Age 27
Posts 191

Re: Any modded 700 waveventures?

I might have an interest in the pipe depending on price. I also was thinking that the OEM pipes on those models were decent.

#4
PWCToday Guru
Join Date Jul 2011
Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
Age 33
Posts 445

Re: Any modded 700 waveventures?

I was thinking 350 ish shipped



