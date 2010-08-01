Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 Kawasaki 550SX For Sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Corunna, Mi Age 34 Posts 67 1990 Kawasaki 550SX For Sale 8-3-17 812.JPG8-3-17 764.JPG8-3-17 792.JPG8-3-17 804.JPG8-3-17 803.JPG







Built this with a friend. Bought it from the original owner. I have title and original paperwork as well as books with it.



1990 550SX Piston Port Rear Exhaust



We stripped the hill and repainted/rebuilt everything

Hull/Hood/Pole all repainted and bushings tight

Engine bay was cleaned up and blacked out with some satin black paint

New Turf along with reusing the factory rubber in the rear

New grips, oem kawasaki starter box with sxr tether

Replaced all the hoses and fuel lines unless they were soft and had no cracks. Water box was painted along with full exhaust which is a Coffmans full exhaust.

Newer 550 clean fuel tank

Drive cog rubber was excellent so we reused it. Motor mounts were also excellent so we reused them.

Engine bed plate is an Ocean Pro, shimmed

Rebuilt E-Box with new starter relay and gaskets

Reused the bilge pump that came with the ski wince it worked great with toggle switch on the pole

Stator was all inspected and tested and was in great shape and reused along with stock flywheel

It does have a DG Extreme ride plate and intake grate

Skat Track impeller not sure the pitch off hand



Engine was rebuilt with Brand new SBT welded crank.

All new factory bearings and seals, gaskets. Copper head gasket.

550 Piston Port Cylinder was bored (Dont remember bore size off hand) with wiseco pistons by Iron Dog in Clio, Michigan.

OCJS Head

Larger intake and Carb (cant remember off hand which size)

Carb Has large adapter and K&N flame arrestor

Engine was fully rebuilt per the kawasaki service manual using correct case sealant and torque specs.

Engine parts were all painted then surfaces all cleaned and prepped for assembly. All studs and bolts cleaned up and threads chased and cleaned out.



My friend wants to sell it due to other things happening in life.

Its a very nice ski, done right. Just needs to be tuned. Fires up but we haven't ran it much. Needs someone to break it in and tune it. Also needs a proper hood seal. Never got around to doing that.

He has around 2500 into it. Asking $2,000.00 Located in owosso, michigan 48867. If you are interested please PM me or with any questions. I will get back to you asap.



Here is a link to my photobucket with all the pictures.



http://s113.photobucket.com/user/Nic...990%20550%20SX



Thanks

