Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Novi 44's $200 each Buckshot 48's $125 each #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,075 Novi 44's $200 each Buckshot 48's $125 each I don't fool with off brand skis so I'm offering these up. I'd like to see them reoriented and used on Seadoos but if you know what triple they fit and wish to put them to work as they are currently spaced then so be it. If you want all 3 of either you get the Novi fuel rail. Attached Images IMG_7944.JPG (80.7 KB, 14 views)

IMG_7944.JPG (80.7 KB, 14 views) IMG_7945.JPG (79.5 KB, 17 views)

IMG_7945.JPG (79.5 KB, 17 views) IMG_7946.JPG (91.5 KB, 16 views) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Georgia Age 37 Posts 322 Re: Novi 44's $200 each Buckshot 48's $125 each The a booster look like Yamaha



