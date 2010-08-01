ran tank of gas through a ski last week, no problem, cut it off, trailered, went to crank it out of the water to blow the pipe out... Horrible screeching. Ever seen a bendix fail and consequently sheer the starter casting off at the block? Dang!


2875689407864168257-account_id=1.jpg3451295103901984433-account_id=1.jpg
8342771825660976602-account_id=1.jpg