Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 94 Seadoo SPX Choke Cable #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location The Show Me State - STL Posts 5,492 WTB: 94 Seadoo SPX Choke Cable Looking for a dual carb 94 SPX choke cable. This is the style with the rod at the end for dual carbs. PM if you have one. Looking to buy today. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Maulin Marto Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules