Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kaw x2 bored jetting help PLZ #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2012 Location ILLINOIS Age 30 Posts 1,796 kaw x2 bored jetting help PLZ Looking for a Little help for a buddy of mine with a

new x2 to him.



Stock silver head

compression is 175 each hole

west coast exhaust

pjs water box

sbt crAnk

WSM pistons bored .8mm over

mukuni 38mm carb with high jet 110 and lower jet is 150



ski starts up great and runs pretty good but at real low throttle will be boggy and will come out of if and rip very well.

Plugs seem to be running rich and wett after riding. 40:1 He also says he burns through gas fast. What would you guys suggest on jetting and where to start he screws at?



