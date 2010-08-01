Looking for a Little help for a buddy of mine with a
new x2 to him.
Stock silver head
compression is 175 each hole
west coast exhaust
pjs water box
sbt crAnk
WSM pistons bored .8mm over
mukuni 38mm carb with high jet 110 and lower jet is 150
ski starts up great and runs pretty good but at real low throttle will be boggy and will come out of if and rip very well.
Plugs seem to be running rich and wett after riding. 40:1 He also says he burns through gas fast. What would you guys suggest on jetting and where to start he screws at?
would be appreciated