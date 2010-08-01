|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
expressions of interest !!!!!
i am looking for expressions of interest in """all""" of my custom fiberglass jet ski parts that i have designed over the many years of my interest in the sport. since due to medical reasons i am no longer physically capable of enjoying surf and freestyle riding it's time to share these parts with the vintage jet ski community.
i have all the molds from the custom parts for my i shrunk my 650sx build , """these are all proven prototypes """ , the only skis they have ever been on are my 2 skis in the thread,
some X2 parts , ride plate ,front bib, gas door without lock,
proven prototype race ride plates for: SXR 800 designed for a 1100 ski ,benelli hydrospace, X2 ,650sx
there are other parts and molds that i cant think of ATM but will be part of the deal,
PM me your interest , all the parts will come with my permission to copy/flop ,so it will be fair game for those (you know who you are) that take others hard work in development in parts and copy them...
get in quick because i am having a shed clean out and all these parts could get crushed and lost forever ......
2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767
modded X2 650
stock looking ZXI 900
""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """
Jerry Rigging is my specialty
.....
Originally Posted by hyosung
so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together "
"" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules