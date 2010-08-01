Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: expressions of interest !!!!! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,144 expressions of interest !!!!! i am looking for expressions of interest in """all""" of my custom fiberglass jet ski parts that i have designed over the many years of my interest in the sport. since due to medical reasons i am no longer physically capable of enjoying surf and freestyle riding it's time to share these parts with the vintage jet ski community.

i have all the molds from the custom parts for my i shrunk my 650sx build , """these are all proven prototypes """ , the only skis they have ever been on are my 2 skis in the thread,

some X2 parts , ride plate ,front bib, gas door without lock,



proven prototype race ride plates for: SXR 800 designed for a 1100 ski ,benelli hydrospace, X2 ,650sx



there are other parts and molds that i cant think of ATM but will be part of the deal,



PM me your interest , all the parts will come with my permission to copy/flop ,so it will be fair game for those (you know who you are) that take others hard work in development in parts and copy them...

get in quick because i am having a shed clean out and all these parts could get crushed and lost forever ......





modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650stock looking ZXI 900""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules