i am looking for expressions of interest in """all""" of my custom fiberglass jet ski parts that i have designed over the many years of my interest in the sport. since due to medical reasons i am no longer physically capable of enjoying surf and freestyle riding it's time to share these parts with the vintage jet ski community.
i have all the molds from the custom parts for my i shrunk my 650sx build , """these are all proven prototypes """ , the only skis they have ever been on are my 2 skis in the thread,
some X2 parts , ride plate ,front bib, gas door without lock,

proven prototype race ride plates for: SXR 800 designed for a 1100 ski ,benelli hydrospace, X2 ,650sx

there are other parts and molds that i cant think of ATM but will be part of the deal,

PM me your interest , all the parts will come with my permission to copy/flop ,so it will be fair game for those (you know who you are) that take others hard work in development in parts and copy them...
get in quick because i am having a shed clean out and all these parts could get crushed and lost forever ......