Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha FX HO cruiser won't light up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Riverside, CA Posts 1 Yamaha FX HO cruiser won't light up Just bought this 2004 FX HO cruiser from a guy that said he flipped it and took too long to upright it.

It seems he had no idea how to right it correctly. He fired it up and headed to shore when it blubbered and stalled.

He said he drained the oil, removed the plugs and cleaned all connectors and swapped out the flickering Gauge set.

I pumped out the oil and it was watered mud. I need to crank this over quickly to remove all the water/oil mix in the crankcase. I will pour fresh oil in and washed out KN-303 until clean oil is all that's left.

I installed a new charged battery, the Lanyard switch cover off so it is set to on. Connected battery and security light lit solid for 20 seconds and then off. Gauges never powered up and no cranking?

Need advice as to what I need to do next. I will manually activate the Starter relay next to circulate fresh oil next but any ideas?

