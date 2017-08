Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawa X2 PJS 800 conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location montreal, canada Age 72 Posts 2 Kawa X2 PJS 800 conversion I am about to assemble a PJS 800cc conversion on a 650 cc base. Bought the head,block,pistons,carbs,etc years ago. Does anyone have PJS manual to provide guidance? I have rebuilt a number of 650's successfully but would like to have any suggestions to prevent mistakes.

Will install in a 1987 X2 with Coffman exhaust and Supertrap Waterbox.



I have an original and new OEM crank and understand that welding is not required as it was never rebuilt.



I have an original and new OEM crank and understand that welding is not required as it was never rebuilt.



I have blocked off the base carb intakes and the water drain valve



I will use the standard flywheel and electronics.



Any suggestions are appreciated.



Do you have an o-ring head on your setup (one of mine does), the reason I ask is that if you're using the copper gaskets then I'd recommend using Permatex copper gasket spray/coating for assembly.



Do the pistons that you have already hack two round boost ports machined in them, if not yours will need to be modified.



I'd use the new crank.



Otherwise build as a typical motor.



Kurt



