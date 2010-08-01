Good morning all, two questions I need a little help with
last weekend my idle was sky high, what could've caused this? The only thing I changed was steering system and a slight adjustment to my finger throttle. Did this move the cable enough to raise the idle....obviously I know how to turn it down just curious to the increase. Ski ran great other than idle.
also, is an MSD enhancer worth it on a stock motor? Thinking of combining this with blowsion pump come, drying out the stock pipe, and an R&D exhaust stinger insert for my next round of mods.
Thanks for any input!