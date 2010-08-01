Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MSD Enhancer and stock idle -- 2 Questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Williamsport PA Age 36 Posts 111 MSD Enhancer and stock idle -- 2 Questions Good morning all, two questions I need a little help with



last weekend my idle was sky high, what could've caused this? The only thing I changed was steering system and a slight adjustment to my finger throttle. Did this move the cable enough to raise the idle....obviously I know how to turn it down just curious to the increase. Ski ran great other than idle.



also, is an MSD enhancer worth it on a stock motor? Thinking of combining this with blowsion pump come, drying out the stock pipe, and an R&D exhaust stinger insert for my next round of mods.



Thanks for any input! 2015 Superjet, Riva Tri-Loader Intake Grate, Pro Watercraft Racing HFC Ride Plate, Blowsion Kommand Steering System, Slippery 0* Bars and finger throttle, ODI Black eXtreme grips



2015 Yamaha V1



2016 Triton LTCW II w/ X Package trailer



