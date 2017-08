Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Check engine code 123 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location earth Posts 6 Check engine code 123 I went for a ride today 2014 yamaha vx with 75 hours.





Started beeping and went in to limp mode. Showed code 123



Tuned off and then on went back to normal.



When pulled out of the water code came back on start up.





Replaced throttle body. Code came back after an hour. Ski runs fine after pulling the key of and restarting.



