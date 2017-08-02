pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:45 PM
    theVetteman3
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Chicago / Portage, MI
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,703

    Craftsman SXR Carbon Fiber Ride Plate, also fits SXI Pro

    This is a real Craftsman SXR Carbon Fiber Ride Plate. It will also fit the sxi pro, which is what I had it for. It's quality and stiffness are second to none, it's about half an inch thick. Slots in the plate increase grip, which is especially beneficial in turning. From my ride plate testing this sort of shape with the slots really locks the rear of the ski down more for more precise handling and more grip.

    $250 shipped within lower 48.

    IMG_20170802_203205.jpgIMG_20170802_203251.jpgIMG_20170802_172240546.jpgIMG_20170802_172306640.jpg
    1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported SXR 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [56.3mph gps]
    2009 SJ:     bone stock[45.6mph gps]
    1998 SXI PRO:     800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods[TBD mph gps]
    1987 WJ650:     6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe[42.4mph gps]
    1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl     [53.7mph gps]


  Yesterday, 11:13 PM
    aggrovated
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,228

    Re: Craftsman SXR Carbon Fiber Ride Plate, also fits SXI Pro

    Ooohhh! I'd love to have this.
