Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: oiling help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location savannah Age 54 Posts 5 oiling help I have an oiling question I have a 1997 seedoo bombardier It don't seem to be pulling oil out the tank it does smoke

some like its getting some. I rode it on and off for 4 days and the oil level did not move when I noticed I started mixing

the oil in the gas do I need to block off the oiling and just premix or is there something else I can check



