Grouped PARTS SPEC 2 w/ injection, Umi Steering/Bars, R&D Drop Trim, primer, etc
Hi guys,
I was planning all summer on a XP 787 (X4) build and it is just not happening, so I sold my ski today and here are all the parts I accumulated over time. Parts are grouped so it helps me sell more off quicker (I am NOT planning on breaking up the groups, so please don't ask) and if you are doing a build it will be much easier to get all you need!
*What you see is what you get! Prices are + actual shipping (unless it states otherwise), are as follows:
Stock seat complete good cond. (latch, seals, etc..): $100
UMI Steering (CLEAN) $375 + UMI BARS $20 + R&D Hydraulic Drop Trim $150 + KVPI Billet Throttle $45 + Throttle Cable $10 + Start/Stop Switch $0(Must be bought complete):$600
Jetnetics billet Aluminum Flame Arrestors w/ Adaptors and hardware:$85 shipped
Factory Pipe Spec 2 with hardware you see+ universal Micro Touch water injection: $425
NEW Renthal SE bars and NEW ODI Grips: $75
New Primer: $25 SHIPPED
Block Off Kit: $10 SHIPPED
buzzer: $6 SHIPPED
OE Gas + Multi-gauge: $55 SHIPPED
Hood Like NEW +latch+ hinge, etc..: $175
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Call or Text 847-323-7217 as I am not on here all the time.