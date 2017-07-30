pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:29 PM #1
    jeckert
    jeckert is online now
    PWCToday Regular jeckert's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Chicago IL
    Posts
    80

    Thumbs up Grouped PARTS SPEC 2 w/ injection, Umi Steering/Bars, R&D Drop Trim, primer, etc

    Hi guys,

    I was planning all summer on a XP 787 (X4) build and it is just not happening, so I sold my ski today and here are all the parts I accumulated over time. Parts are grouped so it helps me sell more off quicker (I am NOT planning on breaking up the groups, so please don't ask) and if you are doing a build it will be much easier to get all you need!

    *What you see is what you get! Prices are + actual shipping (unless it states otherwise), are as follows:

    Stock seat complete good cond. (latch, seals, etc..): $100

    UMI Steering (CLEAN) $375 + UMI BARS $20 + R&D Hydraulic Drop Trim $150 + KVPI Billet Throttle $45 + Throttle Cable $10 + Start/Stop Switch $0(Must be bought complete):$600

    Jetnetics billet Aluminum Flame Arrestors w/ Adaptors and hardware:$85 shipped

    Factory Pipe Spec 2 with hardware you see+ universal Micro Touch water injection: $425

    NEW Renthal SE bars and NEW ODI Grips: $75

    New Primer: $25 SHIPPED

    Block Off Kit: $10 SHIPPED

    buzzer: $6 SHIPPED

    OE Gas + Multi-gauge: $55 SHIPPED

    Hood Like NEW +latch+ hinge, etc..: $175

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    *Call or Text 847-323-7217 as I am not on here all the time.

    Thank you for looking!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by jeckert; Today at 08:43 PM.
    X-SCREAM www.xmetalworks.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:33 PM #2
    Cliff
    Cliff is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    3,011

    Re: Grouped PARTS SPEC 2 w/ injection, Umi Steering/Bars, R&D Drop Trim, primer, etc

    Just curious to know why this build isn't going to happen?

    Appears that you have about all you need to get this build up and running.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    If at first you don't succeed...

    Then you're NOT Chuck Norris!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:38 PM #3
    a1965gt
    a1965gt is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Feb 2004
    Location
    Phoenix, AZ
    Age
    46
    Posts
    763

    Re: Grouped PARTS SPEC 2 w/ injection, Umi Steering/Bars, R&D Drop Trim, primer, etc

    Smoking deal for the manual trim!!!
    1996 XP
    Under Construction
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. mandriva

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 