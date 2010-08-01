pxctoday

  Today, 08:10 PM
    leftheart
    Jun 2015
    Idaho USA
    42
    103

    JS550 two skis - Which Carb is What

    I have two almost identical 87 JS550's
    Both crank but both wont run...

    I had the blue number carb/ski run but it would die when you hit the throttle...

    i've got new plugs, set the gap, re-cleaned the plugs... rebuilt the carb in the set of blue number carb...
    new battery...

    question is, what exact carbs are they.. are they each 38bn?

    and the blue has had the ports blocked..? I'm trying to figure out why the blue number carb has plug caps on a fuel port... the difference between pic #3 and pic #7

    So all of the Red Numbers are all one carb/ski

    All the blue ones are another carb and ski


  Today, 08:17 PM
    ericstratton
    Jan 2007
    Earth (but just visiting)
    518
    1

    Re: JS550 two skis - Which Carb is What

    Both carbs are bn44 mikuni. On the blue the return line has a different fitting from stock. The blue also has the rev limiter input capped off.
  Today, 08:26 PM
    leftheart
    Jun 2015
    Idaho USA
    42
    103

    Re: JS550 two skis - Which Carb is What

    awesome thanks... spent the last 3hrs scouring the forums and google search trying to figure out the difference.
  Today, 10:24 PM
    leftheart
    Jun 2015
    Idaho USA
    42
    103

    Re: JS550 two skis - Which Carb is What

    Quote Originally Posted by ericstratton View Post
    .......On the blue the return line has a different fitting from stock. .......
    So i removed the fuel line..... So do you think this is the fuel restrictor? I thought maybe the original port maybe had sheered off but it looks manufactured..

    would it flood out and stall out when you try and throttle up?


