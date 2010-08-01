Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: JS550 two skis - Which Carb is What #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Idaho USA Age 42 Posts 103 JS550 two skis - Which Carb is What I have two almost identical 87 JS550's

Both crank but both wont run...



I had the blue number carb/ski run but it would die when you hit the throttle...



i've got new plugs, set the gap, re-cleaned the plugs... rebuilt the carb in the set of blue number carb...

new battery...



question is, what exact carbs are they.. are they each 38bn?



and the blue has had the ports blocked..? I'm trying to figure out why the blue number carb has plug caps on a fuel port... the difference between pic #3 and pic #7



So all of the Red Numbers are all one carb/ski



All the blue ones are another carb and ski





1.JPG2.JPG3.jpg4.jpg

Both carbs are bn44 mikuni. On the blue the return line has a different fitting from stock. The blue also has the rev limiter input capped off.



would it flood out and stall out when you try and throttle up?





