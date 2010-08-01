|
Yet another Pop-Off pressure question
My ski started having a hard start issue (after sitting for more than 10 min or so) and really wasn't running quite right... So I pulled off the Carbs, ordered rebuild kit, needle/seat and some extra springs, etc... As I was inspecting other things, I noticed a missing bolt from the bottom-front (mag) side of Rotary Valve Cover. Which is likely my problem....
Anyway, my question is about pop-off... I've read and read and till need some advice..
First; I have a 657 engine with the dual BN38 carbs and Ocean Pro Vortex Spark Arrestors (no other alteration/mods)... Carbs appear to have 115gr springs currently in them. And the pop-off is around 29 psi consistently...
I put the 95gr in and tested, got consistent 21psi pop-off... There is a chart that states I should get around 25psi with 2.0 needle/seat combination, which is what I was looking to achieve (right in the middle of spec). So I never tried the 80gr springs cause the 95gr are already lower than "spec"...
So, my question is, should I stay with what I had (115gr spring and high side of spec)??? Or should I go with the 95gr spring and just under spec??? What tuning adjustments should I be looking for? I assume 1/4 to 1/2 a turn further out on low and high adjustment screws...
Not looking to do a lot of trial and error here. I'm waiting on the fresh o-rings for rotary valve cover to arrive, so I do have time solicit some advice from more experienced riders/mechanics... Never really dealt with "pop-off" before.
Thanks in advance,
Dave
Re: Yet another Pop-Off pressure question
