Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yet another Pop-Off pressure question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location TN Posts 3 Yet another Pop-Off pressure question My ski started having a hard start issue (after sitting for more than 10 min or so) and really wasn't running quite right... So I pulled off the Carbs, ordered rebuild kit, needle/seat and some extra springs, etc... As I was inspecting other things, I noticed a missing bolt from the bottom-front (mag) side of Rotary Valve Cover. Which is likely my problem....

Anyway, my question is about pop-off... I've read and read and till need some advice..



First; I have a 657 engine with the dual BN38 carbs and Ocean Pro Vortex Spark Arrestors (no other alteration/mods)... Carbs appear to have 115gr springs currently in them. And the pop-off is around 29 psi consistently...



I put the 95gr in and tested, got consistent 21psi pop-off... There is a chart that states I should get around 25psi with 2.0 needle/seat combination, which is what I was looking to achieve (right in the middle of spec). So I never tried the 80gr springs cause the 95gr are already lower than "spec"...



So, my question is, should I stay with what I had (115gr spring and high side of spec)??? Or should I go with the 95gr spring and just under spec??? What tuning adjustments should I be looking for? I assume 1/4 to 1/2 a turn further out on low and high adjustment screws...



Not looking to do a lot of trial and error here. I'm waiting on the fresh o-rings for rotary valve cover to arrive, so I do have time solicit some advice from more experienced riders/mechanics... Never really dealt with "pop-off" before.



Thanks in advance,

Dave Last edited by DWLong; Today at 06:02 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location TN Posts 3 Re: Yet another Pop-Off pressure question I apologize as I double posted somehow trying to edit... Couldn't figure out how to delete duplicate. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 8 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules