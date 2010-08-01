Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Getting back into riding after 8 years. after market parts question? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location cali Age 31 Posts 2 Getting back into riding after 8 years. after market parts question? So I have been out of the whole loop of stand ups for 8 or so years. Had a buddy give a 550 some time back and looking to get her all fixed up and in a rideable condition *nothing crazy* haha.



But there is a few must haves for me, I had them on my 550/750 convention back when I use to ride.



But anyways I'm looking for a quick steer plate for my 550. I can remember if the 750 steering plates work on a 550. Or does any one here happen to have a recommendation for a quick steer plate that is not crazy expensive.



Also looking to install foot hold I don't remember where i got my foot holds for my 550 way back when.



Been looking around for these items and not really finding a lot of it for 550s mostly 750s. I really can't remember if I altered these parts to work on the 550 or I traded/bought these parts.



Thanks



