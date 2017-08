Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Never seen intake manifold like this? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2011 Location On the Lake Posts 381 Never seen intake manifold like this? Looks like aftermarket reed valves on an originally piston port engine. I did lots of googling with no leads. Anyone see this before?



the only markings I can see are "JSB" and "RIM" Attached Images IMG_3107.JPG (1.48 MB, 18 views)

IMG_3107.JPG (1.48 MB, 18 views) IMG_3106.JPG (1.57 MB, 18 views)

IMG_3106.JPG (1.57 MB, 18 views) IMG_3105.JPG (1.51 MB, 18 views) 92 SN Superjet

92 550SX

86 JS550

87 BP750/650SX #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2013 Location St. Pete, FL Age 46 Posts 447 Re: Never seen intake manifold like this? All I could find googling was this:



Adding a Reed Block to a Piston Port Engine



Typically conversions like that don't work out well (very easily) for a couple of reasons. The case volume is way off. Boyesen ports can usually not be added. It's easy enough to cut the Boost port from the inlet area to the inner cylinder to take advantage of it, but the rest of the porting - especially the transfer ports, may be lacking. Don't get me wrong - it'll run. In my experience engines that had reed cages added to them never perform up to the costs involved or the time spent. The engine types are so different that they don't make good donor engines to build the other types from. I've never seen an engine with a reed cage added to it when it was a piston port engine originally, run well. That doesn't mean it doesn't exist it just means I haven't seen it. Where your expectations are will determine your degree of success. Remember, reeds mostly widen the power band and increase bottom and mid range. Piston port engines deliver their power in any fashion except smoothly. For some reason I love that about them. If it were mine, I would be sure I exhausted every other avenue before getting my wallet out and unloading it down this path. I think there's still a couple of publications out there detailing piston port engines. You should see if there's anything that you can use. If you've got some two stroke software compare the two designs. For a snowmobile with such a narrow range of available power I'm wondering how much of a change there would be, and if you'd get to where you want to be. Adding a Reed Block to a Piston Port EngineTypically conversions like that don't work out well (very easily) for a couple of reasons. The case volume is way off. Boyesen ports can usually not be added. It's easy enough to cut the Boost port from the inlet area to the inner cylinder to take advantage of it, but the rest of the porting - especially the transfer ports, may be lacking. Don't get me wrong - it'll run. In my experience engines that had reed cages added to them never perform up to the costs involved or the time spent. The engine types are so different that they don't make good donor engines to build the other types from. I've never seen an engine with a reed cage added to it when it was a piston port engine originally, run well. That doesn't mean it doesn't exist it just means I haven't seen it. Where your expectations are will determine your degree of success. Remember, reeds mostly widen the power band and increase bottom and mid range. Piston port engines deliver their power in any fashion except smoothly. For some reason I love that about them. If it were mine, I would be sure I exhausted every other avenue before getting my wallet out and unloading it down this path. I think there's still a couple of publications out there detailing piston port engines. You should see if there's anything that you can use. If you've got some two stroke software compare the two designs. For a snowmobile with such a narrow range of available power I'm wondering how much of a change there would be, and if you'd get to where you want to be. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules