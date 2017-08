Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 787 Carb oem bored to 40 #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location montreal,quebec Age 40 Posts 997 787 Carb oem bored to 40 I sell a nice set carb bored to 40mm no CHEAP boring, he was done by a machinist , and perfect for mild mod..

This carb need rebuild

100$WP_20170402_15_25_11_Pro.jpgIMG_20170614_184605.jpgIMG_20170713_192256.jpg Rossier 7250 rpm

110 mid pipe/200 stinger

Head 43cc/45 squish

Strak swirl 17/22 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 228 Re: 787 Carb oem bored to 40 thinking...



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk #3 resident guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location montreal,quebec Age 40 Posts 997 Re: 787 Carb oem bored to 40 Originally Posted by Lakeside8 Originally Posted by thinking...



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk Rossier 7250 rpm

110 mid pipe/200 stinger

Head 43cc/45 squish

Strak swirl 17/22 #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 228 Re: 787 Carb oem bored to 40 The hoarding part of me says to buy these but the other part of me says you don't even have a plan for them LOL



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk #5 resident guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location montreal,quebec Age 40 Posts 997 Re: 787 Carb oem bored to 40 I used them, work very well..but with rossier jetting Mag carb:

140 HS jet

75 Pilot jet

2.0 needle and seat

95g spring



PTO carb:



145 HS jet

75 Pilot jet

2.0 needle and seat

95g spring



But joe benner said than ...No clue what jetting would be with bored carbs..

I rebuild old set stock carb for use with my rossier

Just need needle and seat..i take off for put on my stock carb..no need all rebuild Last edited by mandriva; Today at 12:44 PM . Rossier 7250 rpm

110 mid pipe/200 stinger

Head 43cc/45 squish

Strak swirl 17/22 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules