I tried to put CDK2 carbs on my sxr 1100 it had cv carbs on it. cv carbs worked good a full throttle but was very hard to start and had no bottom end power. I added a second pulse line for CDK2 carbs. had a guy rebuild them. Started great on trailer but on the water it runs fine at 1/4 to 1/2 throttle but at full throttle it takes off for about 100 feet and then just dies. change the high screw from 1 1/4 out to 2 out with no change

