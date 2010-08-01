I went out for a few hours yesterday, launched from Curtis Bay Coast Guard yard and ran up to the Fort McHenry area and there was SOOO Much trash in the water. I counted 7 pylon logs measuring between 3 and 10 feet, several logs and so much trash that I had to kill my engine on several occasions to clear the trash out of my impeller. The bay is in sad shape these days, wonder if it has anything to do with the determination that the Conowingo Dam is so cluttered up that it can no longer keep trash and debris out.