1996 Seadoo XP 787; 110HP sea doo 800cc

1996 Seadoo XP 110HP $1650, sorry no trailer included. 3rd owner I have the owners manual original owners card, 2 Dess keys, etc...



COMPRESSION IS 147psi PER HOLE AS OF YESTERDAY!



Outside of hull looks amazing 9/10, inside has paint that has chipped off the motor, but still in good shape. . Ski runs great I have video from 7/30/17 that I can share too. VTS/speedo do not work and the multi-gauge does work. I changed the jet pump oil a few weeks ago. Prop and wear ring are in great shape!



I had Nielsen Enterprises do an hour check on the MPEM. It has 42 hours on it for the past 10 years. Ski was always winterized and summarized at Nielsen's too!



No SHIPPING, NO Trades, serious buyers only!



I am no longer building a XP so I am selling this and should have many parts for sale too (spec 2 pipe, R&D drop trim, possible UMI steering, new protaper bars, odi grips, flame arrestors, primer, block off, etc...)



LOCAL PICK-UP near CHICAGO



Thank you!

8473237217

