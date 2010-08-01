Looks like I have to replace the head gasket on my 2011 Yamaha VX Deluxe.

Should I Pull The motor out or can I do it in the hull? Or to better phrase it... which is easier?

Also when ordering parts all I see is gasket sets for a vx 110 . I thought mine was 1100 cc with 110 hp. Just a little confused.
And are the head bolts re-usable?

Sorry so many ???'s But I'm sure Ill have a lot more .

Thanks in advance.

Stephen