Head Gasket w/ motor in or out?
Looks like I have to replace the head gasket on my 2011 Yamaha VX Deluxe.
Should I Pull The motor out or can I do it in the hull? Or to better phrase it... which is easier?
Also when ordering parts all I see is gasket sets for a vx 110 . I thought mine was 1100 cc with 110 hp. Just a little confused.
And are the head bolts re-usable?
Sorry so many ???'s But I'm sure Ill have a lot more .
Thanks in advance.
Stephen
