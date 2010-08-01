|
|
-
Please help. Kerker exhaust
I bought a new kerker exhaust and it doesn't have the stinger fitting for the water line need to know if I can just cap off my old line that went to my old pipe or if It will get to hot and I need to get a fitting welded on the new one. Ski is a 90 sx 650 set up for dual cooling. Any help would b great. Thanks
