Js440 impeller and jetting recommendations Looking for impeller recommendation and impeller 440 squish cut for premium, westcoast chamber all rings, exaust diverter insert, 40mm keihin carb bottom filled stock intake mani...





Also any recommendations on jets to start with on the kehin ? I was thinking about starting with two size smaller than stock 550sx 38mm jets ?



