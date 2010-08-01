Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1990 Square Nose SuperJet Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location illinois Age 31 Posts 9 1990 Square Nose SuperJet Build I Recently purchased my first Stand up jetski. I am coming from riding kawasaki 550sx's at a friends lake house and every summer for the past 4 years I've said I'll buy one of my own. Finally found one in decent shape, one owner, and unmolested for a decent price.



Say hello to my 1990 Square Nose Superjet 650.



















It came with a couple aftermarket parts/accessories:

1. Extended length R&D Ride

2. West Coast Intake Grate

3. Electric Bilge Setup

4. Primer Kit Installed



Decided to replace the what seemed like original Turf and i wasnt too fond of the very dated decals... so I started tearing it apart...



Parts Ordered:

1. Worx 201 Intake Grate

2. Yellow Camo Hydro Turf Kit

3. Jet Works -4 degree bars(black)

4. Odi Grip set

5. Blowsion Finger Throttle(black)

6. Billet Bilge Fitting(black)

7. Billet Boy Eye bushings(black)

8. HT Shock Pad

9. Blowsion Freestyle Pump Cone

10. Protec Steering Nozzle(+20mm)

11. Blowsion Single Bilge Mount

12. AC Racing -2" Aluminum Handle Pole(white)

13. Decal Kit (Ebay)

14. Stiffie Registration Numbers



Had the Stock Chin Pad Recovered in Black and test fit on AC Handle Pole









Removed Old HydroTurf and Decals.









New HydroTurf Installed.













Majority of Decals installed... The Yellow in the decals for the bottom of hull doesnt not match the yellow in the turf or reg stickers so i wont be using them.. contemplating just making black decals for the bottom.

















Ac handle pole, Handle bars and goodies installed. There are decals going on handle pole as well that matches rest of decals. Luckily I did opt for the aluminum pole because upon removal of stock handle pole I found a couple cracks and the handle pole was literally filled with water!













Installed Intake Grate, Steering Nozzle, Pump cone and all other goodies...











Had a couple issues on Maiden voyage.... One primer hose was leaking causing air in system and for engine to die out whenever it wanted. Had to Rebuild Carb and Freshened up fuel pick up. I should have known considering it hasn't been ridden in 1.5 years.



Contemplating a different ride plate maybe a D cut style. As you can tell I havent done too many mods to the engine and that's because I don't want to waste money if/when I do swap this for a 701(61x). but for now I will rock the 650 considering it is night and day improvement than a 550sx. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location illinois Age 31 Posts 9 Re: 1990 Square Nose SuperJet Build Also having a newer style "superjet" logo made to match the other yellow on the ski. And contemplating making replica warning labels in black/yellow for the hood.



(Superjet logo here(on both sides and on handle pole)









(sizing up for new warning labels)











