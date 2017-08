Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Parts clean out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,362 Parts clean out 440/550 starter (worked when pulled, can't guarantee longevity) - $40 shipped



440/550 motor mounts - $35 shipped



BN38 carb/intake manifold - $30 shipped



Supertrapp cone (modified inlet) - make offer



Supertrapp discs/end cone - $45 shipped



Skat Trak js550 15* impeller (not sx) - $60 shipped



Prices do not include paypal fees Attached Images IMG_6729.JPG (1.78 MB, 3 views)

IMG_6729.JPG (1.78 MB, 3 views) IMG_6730.JPG (1.73 MB, 3 views)

IMG_6730.JPG (1.73 MB, 3 views) IMG_6731.JPG (1.55 MB, 3 views)

IMG_6731.JPG (1.55 MB, 3 views) IMG_6732.JPG (1.69 MB, 3 views)

IMG_6732.JPG (1.69 MB, 3 views) IMG_6733.JPG (1.33 MB, 2 views)

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Redding CA Age 36 Posts 6,298 Blog Entries 17 Re: Parts clean out Is a js440 & js550 impeller the same ?



Sent from my LG-H820 using Tapatalk ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive ) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules