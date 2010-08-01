Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: lockout code procedure #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location amherstburg, on, canada Age 49 Posts 205 lockout code procedure Was fiddling with my display on vacation. Was looking for mode for clock, somehow ended up locking myself out. Damn. Got home, went through resetting lockout code, as per manual, and nothing... Is a different procedure on a GPScape? I can't find anything, and it seems like I'm going through sequence correctly? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules