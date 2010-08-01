|
|
-
New here, riding a Seadoo Speedster for 20 years
20 years ago I bought a 97 seadoo speedster instead of 2 jet skis; one for the wife and me. I decided that my wife would not ride as much as I and thought the boat would keep us together and a lot of fun. One of the best rides was from Lake Mead East up the Colorado river into the Grand Canyon to Peach springs. Some big rapids, mostly small stuff and great views and a nice waterfall that we got a boat full of water at. we brought xtra gas cans; Not sure if we are allowed to make that trip again.
Soon, I am replacing my MPEM, probably because I used the charger too much, but it lasted 20 years.
Hope to see you jetting on the water!
Peace out
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules