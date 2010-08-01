Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New here, riding a Seadoo Speedster for 20 years #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location utah Posts 1 New here, riding a Seadoo Speedster for 20 years 20 years ago I bought a 97 seadoo speedster instead of 2 jet skis; one for the wife and me. I decided that my wife would not ride as much as I and thought the boat would keep us together and a lot of fun. One of the best rides was from Lake Mead East up the Colorado river into the Grand Canyon to Peach springs. Some big rapids, mostly small stuff and great views and a nice waterfall that we got a boat full of water at. we brought xtra gas cans; Not sure if we are allowed to make that trip again.



Soon, I am replacing my MPEM, probably because I used the charger too much, but it lasted 20 years.



Hope to see you jetting on the water!



Peace out Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules