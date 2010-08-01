|
Lake Isabella - Stand Up Syndicate
Moved up to the area last year and picked up some stand ups about a month ago . . . a clean 440, a 550 w/ a 650 motor, and a SquareNose SJ650. Hadn't been on a jet ski in 25 years, but wanted something my brother and I could do. Been having a blast. Met up with a few cool guys up here so far, but would like to meet others, as it's a lot more fun being out there with others. Post up if you're coming up to Lake Isabella and let's meet up and ride!
