Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 91 650sx air leak? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Pa Age 20 Posts 8 91 650sx air leak? Going to be picking up a 91 650sx tomorrow for $500 the Owner believes that it has an air leak, he states it revs on its own when its in the water, though i did not water test the ski, it didnt do it on the trailer. I would like to have it rideable pretty quick, so i am curios what are common fail points? I see intake manifold gaskets, and the crank case drain. How hard is it to block off the crank case drain? Do i need to pull the motor?



Thanks for any help!! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 298 Re: 91 650sx air leak? Sounds like it is an air leak and can be running away, but that's only happened to me ON THE TRAILER #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Pa Age 20 Posts 8 Re: 91 650sx air leak? Thats the thing that bugs me, it sounds like it only happens under load. which doesnt makes much sense to me. I mean i suppose a small leak could cause this, or maybe a fuel problem, its also possible i just didnt run it long enough. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2013 Location St. Pete, FL Age 46 Posts 445 Re: 91 650sx air leak? Revving on it's own in the water doesn't make sense. Price is good, I would ignore the owner and find out for yourself. Could be something as stupid as a sticking throttle cable. Check all the manifold bolts and head bolts first with a torque wrench if possible. Last edited by flgliderpilot; Today at 10:22 PM . #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Pa Age 20 Posts 8 Re: 91 650sx air leak? Originally Posted by flgliderpilot Originally Posted by Revving on it's own in the water doesn't make sense. Price is good, I would ignore the owner and find out for yourself. Could be something as stupid as a sticking throttle cable. Check all the manifold bolts and head bolts first with a torque wrench if possible. #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Pa Age 20 Posts 8 Re: 91 650sx air leak? Also what would those torque specs be? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules