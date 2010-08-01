|
91 650sx air leak?
Going to be picking up a 91 650sx tomorrow for $500 the Owner believes that it has an air leak, he states it revs on its own when its in the water, though i did not water test the ski, it didnt do it on the trailer. I would like to have it rideable pretty quick, so i am curios what are common fail points? I see intake manifold gaskets, and the crank case drain. How hard is it to block off the crank case drain? Do i need to pull the motor?
Thanks for any help!!
-
Re: 91 650sx air leak?
Sounds like it is an air leak and can be running away, but that's only happened to me ON THE TRAILER
-
Re: 91 650sx air leak?
Thats the thing that bugs me, it sounds like it only happens under load. which doesnt makes much sense to me. I mean i suppose a small leak could cause this, or maybe a fuel problem, its also possible i just didnt run it long enough.
-
Re: 91 650sx air leak?
Revving on it's own in the water doesn't make sense. Price is good, I would ignore the owner and find out for yourself. Could be something as stupid as a sticking throttle cable. Check all the manifold bolts and head bolts first with a torque wrench if possible.
-
Re: 91 650sx air leak?
That's the plan, going to pick it up tomorrow, with title. Check everything over, probably blow out the fuel lines and grab a couple buddies and go out Thursday
-
Re: 91 650sx air leak?
Also what would those torque specs be?
