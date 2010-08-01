Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GTX- won't go over 5500 rpms #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2004 Location DFW- Texas Age 35 Posts 2,681 GTX- won't go over 5500 rpms 1997 gtx with perfect 150 compression. Changed fuel lines, oil lines, cleaned fuel filter, new fuel selector valve, rebuilt carbs with oem kits and set carbs to oem spec. Pop off dead on to oem spec. Here is the issue, it idled great in the water, rpms are steady. When you give it gas it takes of kinda slow but picks up speed but tops out at 5500 rpms at wot. Rpms are constant and don't jump around at all, they just stay at 5500 or around there. If you pump the throttle it sometimes will increase a bit but still not peak rpms. If you pull the choke at all during riding, it floods and wants to die so I know it's not lean. Any ideas what the issue is?



I'm stumped as this is my 3rd gtx that I have worked on and the only one giving me issues like this. 16 RXP-X 300

