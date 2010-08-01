Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 Seadoo XP Electrical Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Scottsdale Posts 1 96 Seadoo XP Electrical Issue Guys and gals,



I have an electrical issue with an 96 Seadoo XP and at my wits end to figure out what is wrong. Long story, so here goes:



Riding on the lake about 25-30 and the ski dies. Starts right back up and runs for another 30 seconds that is dead in the water. Get it up on the trailer and the power comes on the gauges, however, when you push the start button it lights up and acts like it short out.

Battery light was on, but battery was less than 12 months old. Checked out all fuses and no issues. Continue to trouble shoot and the gauges and sound no longer show signs of life. Replace Dess Post, Starter Solenoid, MPEM (with key). Still doesn't start. Go to a local shop and obtain a used relay and new battery. Seadoo starts up just like new. Take it to the lake and ride about an hour and it dies dead in the water while doing around 25-30. Replace rectifier thinking maybe the battery isn't getting enough juice. Battery is always disconnected after each ride and I even connected to a 2 amp charger. Today, took the starter off, jumped off the battery and it starts fine. cleaned all the terminals and verified good connection and put back together and starts up. Runs for a few minutes dies. Took the electrical boxes (front and back) apart and verified all the fuses good. Put back together and it turns over then dies. Continue to trouble shoot and the gauges get weaker and beeps get softer till they don't react to start button. Verify battery is good and at 12.7 volts. I am guessing a wire has a short, but I am unable to find the issue.



I have a new start button coming. Any chance it could be the starter? I also wonder if one of the parts I received was dead upon arrival.

Any other suggestions appreciated.



Craig



Not sure where to go from here. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,003 Re: 96 Seadoo XP Electrical Issue Are all of the Grounds verified good with a meter?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) csarrett Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules