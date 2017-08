Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Timesert vs helicoil motor mound hull insert #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Redding CA Age 36 Posts 6,298 Blog Entries 17 Timesert vs helicoil motor mound hull insert Pos brand new craftsman tourque wrench is out of spec I totally stripped out a motor mount insert on my gen2 x2.



I have never had to helicoil or timesert anything how much better is the timesert option looks like the tools to do it is going to be about $75



Can you red locktight in a timesert ?



I have 35 mm of depth to work with

5mm of hull until the insert and

And 20mm of hull insert



Sent from my LG-H820 using Tapatalk ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive ) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 371 Re: Timesert vs helicoil motor mound hull insert I use solid walled stainless inserts called ez lok on exhaust manifolds. Hold great. Fairly cheap.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,145 Re: Timesert vs helicoil motor mound hull insert Heli coils are old school band-aids. Stainless time-serts are the shiz! #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,203 Re: Timesert vs helicoil motor mound hull insert Stainless time sert for the permanent fix. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Redding CA Age 36 Posts 6,298 Blog Entries 17 Re: Timesert vs helicoil motor mound hull insert Anyone ever see a hull insert out of the hull how wide is the thick spot ?



I am thinking these ez-lok inserts would work good because I could get below the depth of the hull fiberglass if I ground down a screwdriver.



The OD is 12 mm though and that's pretty wide..



This ski is all ready making me broke I don't want to spend $75 on tools I might only use once





https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B002K...SoL&ref=plSrch





Sent from my LG-H820 using Tapatalk Last edited by garrcass; Today at 10:44 PM . ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive ) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) AC 46, Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules