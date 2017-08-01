Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 1997 GTX Won't Rev #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Wisconsin Age 30 Posts 3 1997 GTX Won't Rev I have a 97 GTX that I bought as a project ski, I had everything running great and then it started missing, almost as if the rev limiter was kicking in. At first it was hardly noticeable but it gradually got worse and now the ski won't rev above 3,000rpm even on the trailer. I did the rectifier test of removing the red wire and the ski instantly took off and ran great. So I bought a new rectifier, installed it and had the same issue, sent that one back thinking it was faulty and installed the second one and again would not rev. I got an OEM rectifier thinking maybe the aftermarket ones were junk and again would not rev. Through all this if I remove the red wire from the recitifier the ski takes off and runs great. Thinking maybe I had a bad stator I Ohm'd that out and each wire read .6-.8ohms. I still tore it down thinking I might find metal shavings but the stator was in perfect condition (picture attached, there was a tiny bit of shavings near the connector plug and I cleaned that up). I installed a new battery as well. Still will not rev up. Any ideas of what else to look for? I am running out of ideas as to where to look next and getting very frustrated.



Sounds like the mpem, but first id try new plugs, cutting back the end if the plug wires at the boot, check all the grounds, look for corroded wires,....thats all i can think of.





I think you can do resistance tests on the coil, too





Wouldn't the MPEM run terribly no matter if we were running off the stator or just the battery? I am so confused by this because it runs perfect when I disconnect the rectifier and run off the battery. Any way to test the MPEM short of buying a new one and hoping that fixes it?

Not that im aware of.

Mpems can do really weird things when going bad. Not that im aware of. Id check everything i can think of, then replace mpem if its still broke





Ok. Thanks. I will try tracing every wire I can possible find and see if anything is bad.

