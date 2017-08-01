pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 09:11 PM #1
    WI River Rat
    WI River Rat is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    30
    Posts
    3

    1997 GTX Won't Rev

    I have a 97 GTX that I bought as a project ski, I had everything running great and then it started missing, almost as if the rev limiter was kicking in. At first it was hardly noticeable but it gradually got worse and now the ski won't rev above 3,000rpm even on the trailer. I did the rectifier test of removing the red wire and the ski instantly took off and ran great. So I bought a new rectifier, installed it and had the same issue, sent that one back thinking it was faulty and installed the second one and again would not rev. I got an OEM rectifier thinking maybe the aftermarket ones were junk and again would not rev. Through all this if I remove the red wire from the recitifier the ski takes off and runs great. Thinking maybe I had a bad stator I Ohm'd that out and each wire read .6-.8ohms. I still tore it down thinking I might find metal shavings but the stator was in perfect condition (picture attached, there was a tiny bit of shavings near the connector plug and I cleaned that up). I installed a new battery as well. Still will not rev up. Any ideas of what else to look for? I am running out of ideas as to where to look next and getting very frustrated.

    Thanks for any guidance.20170801_171951.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:16 PM #2
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,861

    Re: 1997 GTX Won't Rev

    Sounds like the mpem, but first id try new plugs, cutting back the end if the plug wires at the boot, check all the grounds, look for corroded wires,....thats all i can think of.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:17 PM #3
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,861

    Re: 1997 GTX Won't Rev

    I think you can do resistance tests on the coil, too
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:28 PM #4
    WI River Rat
    WI River Rat is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    30
    Posts
    3

    Re: 1997 GTX Won't Rev

    Wouldn't the MPEM run terribly no matter if we were running off the stator or just the battery? I am so confused by this because it runs perfect when I disconnect the rectifier and run off the battery. Any way to test the MPEM short of buying a new one and hoping that fixes it?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:30 PM #5
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,861

    Re: 1997 GTX Won't Rev

    Mpems can do really weird things when going bad.
    Not that im aware of.
    Id check everything i can think of, then replace mpem if its still broke
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:33 PM #6
    WI River Rat
    WI River Rat is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    30
    Posts
    3

    Re: 1997 GTX Won't Rev

    Ok. Thanks. I will try tracing every wire I can possible find and see if anything is bad.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. WI River Rat

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 