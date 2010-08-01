Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting Out '99 GP800 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Milford, CT Age 35 Posts 263 Parting Out '99 GP800 Parting out a fresh water 1999 GP800 I bought recently. Top end of engine is a loss, no good cylinders.



The good:



Cylinder Head

Crankcases

Crank (rolls smooth, clean)

Ebox

Display (functionality unknown)

Exhaust (extremely clean)

Mid Shaft Assembly (rolls smooth)

Carbs (extremely clean)

Black Tip Covered Seats (good shape!)

Pump Assembly (very nice condition, rolls smoothly)



Lemme know what you need and its yours. Prices are very negotiable! '98 SuperJet

