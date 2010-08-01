|
Parting Out '99 GP800
Parting out a fresh water 1999 GP800 I bought recently. Top end of engine is a loss, no good cylinders.
The good:
Cylinder Head
Crankcases
Crank (rolls smooth, clean)
Ebox
Display (functionality unknown)
Exhaust (extremely clean)
Mid Shaft Assembly (rolls smooth)
Carbs (extremely clean)
Black Tip Covered Seats (good shape!)
Pump Assembly (very nice condition, rolls smoothly)
Lemme know what you need and its yours. Prices are very negotiable!
