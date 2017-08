Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking at a 1997 Wave Venture 1100 - Any bad things to look for? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location lake forest, ca Posts 87 Looking at a 1997 Wave Venture 1100 - Any bad things to look for? Im looking at a ski and trailer. Anyone have bad things to look for? its a great price and I need a double trailer to put my xp800 back on.



Here are the details:



1997 Yamaha WaveVenture 1100

Very low hours (less than 400)

New battery

Current registration

Trailer with brand new tires included

2 milk jug gas cans included

4 life jackets included

Anchor included

Never been in salt water 1994 Kawasaki 750 SS XI - R&D Top Loader Grate/Steering - Renthal Bars - Ocean Pro Ride Plate - Skat Trak #6 Impeller

