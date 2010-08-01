Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi SXR 1100 custom drive shaft #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2003 Location Illinois Posts 279 Kawi SXR 1100 custom drive shaft I have a Kawi driveshaft I customize and machined to be shorter to work with moving my motor back as part of my sxr 1100 build. Slotted the bedplates and shortened the shaft to better balance and tune my ski. The drive shaft is steel and the coupler is alum so I machined out a steel end to screw through and weld on and machined a pocket with fasteners to receive and while maintain the thru bearing location. Ran for a few years without any issue.



$90 shipped to lower 48. PM me if interested. Thanks







IMG_6049.JPGIMG_6050.JPGIMG_6051.JPGIMG_6052.JPGIMG_6178.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules