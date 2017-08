Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx wont start cold #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Grand Rapids, Mi Posts 4 650sx wont start cold I have a 1993 650sx, after it sits for a day or two it wont start without spraying fuel into the carb. Once it starts running it seems to run fine, last year I had someone replace the stator and crank seals and it was quite a bit better. I know my way around 4 stroke motors but have zero experience with 2 strokes and am not quite sure where to start. ___________________________________________

1993 Kawasaki 650SX #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,462 Re: 650sx wont start cold How do you usually start it? Does it have the choke or a primer? -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules