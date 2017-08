Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: R.I.P. Ken Klus #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2004 Location La Crescenta, CA Age 35 Posts 1,486 R.I.P. Ken Klus It is with sad news that the recent rumors I have heard are true. Ken Klus, the owner and founder of Ocean Pro and Dana Point JetSki, passed away recently. Ken recently sold a lot of his production molds and "New" Ocean Pro parts are showing up on the market. He would be proud to know this.

A possible tribute ride out of Dana Point is being worked out currently. I will post more details as they come.

RIP Master Ken. Thank you for your dedication and contributions to the JetSki world...

That's sad news. Rip Ken

