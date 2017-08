Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel injector cleaner ok to use? #1 resident guru Join Date Apr 2007 Location AZ Posts 953 Fuel injector cleaner ok to use? RXP



When it's first put in the water it will not get above 3000 RPM it wants to die out.



So I rode it around HARD for about 20 minutes trying to get it to higher RPM.



Slowly but surely I was able to do that and the mile per hour increased this has happened the last few times.



I'm thinking the fuel injectors might be getting clogged as it has not been ridden that much this summer.



Stable was put in it before the last ride thanks for your help.



