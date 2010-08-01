Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New owner, 2001 Gp1200r, salvage. Where do I start? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location HIghlake Illinois Posts 1 New owner, 2001 Gp1200r, salvage. Where do I start? Greetings all.

I am happy to be able to join this forum. I have experience with cars, boats and motorcycles but this is my first PWC. It was given to me after sitting uncovered outside for several years. The hull was full of water and there are some cracks in the footwells from ice expansion. The motor cranks and it has good spark. When I pulled the plugs for a compression check I got showered with oily water. I laid her on her side and drained a liter or two from the engine. I dried her out as best I could but she won't kick over.



Ordinarily my next step would be to clean the carbs, but they are difficult to access. Everything is difficult to access because of the exhaust. Is there an easy way to shoot fuel into the carbs directly to see if she'll fire or do I just have to start taking things apart. I don't want to put too much effort into a lost cause.



Thanks for for any advice.

Karl Heinze #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 794 Re: New owner, 2001 Gp1200r, salvage. Where do I start? Can try right in the cylinder. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 47 Posts 1,592 Re: New owner, 2001 Gp1200r, salvage. Where do I start? this sounds a tad more like a complete rebuild to me.....



Nevertheless crank engine over till all water is out, dry everything out.



Remove carb rack , open all carburetors up, clean completely and replace at minimum membranes.



( u can dump fuel directly into carbs if u want to go a faster route to see if it will run momentarily ).



Clean tank out completely , blow all fuel lines and fuel selector out , put new fuel filters in.



Crank engine over with choked carbs to get fuel into carbs and see if u can fire it up....







My guess is all seals are shot ( crank seal ) and possible the crank, pistons have rust, as well as carbs inside, fuel tank and lines and fuel selector are clogged and dirty , therefore technically rebuild but who knows u might get lucky.



