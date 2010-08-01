Greetings all.
I am happy to be able to join this forum. I have experience with cars, boats and motorcycles but this is my first PWC. It was given to me after sitting uncovered outside for several years. The hull was full of water and there are some cracks in the footwells from ice expansion. The motor cranks and it has good spark. When I pulled the plugs for a compression check I got showered with oily water. I laid her on her side and drained a liter or two from the engine. I dried her out as best I could but she won't kick over.
Ordinarily my next step would be to clean the carbs, but they are difficult to access. Everything is difficult to access because of the exhaust. Is there an easy way to shoot fuel into the carbs directly to see if she'll fire or do I just have to start taking things apart. I don't want to put too much effort into a lost cause.
Thanks for for any advice.
Karl Heinze