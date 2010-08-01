Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New to forum and to Jet skis #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Arlington tx Posts 2 New to forum and to Jet skis Hey everyone. just wanted to say i enjoy reading the advise people give on this site. I am new but have been here a few times from Google search. anyhow I'll start by saying I am new to jet skis. I have in the past ridden on skis but never owned any, till recently, I had an opportunity to buy a 94 Kawasaki 550. I cannot tell if its a SJ or SX? not sure the difference is. the ski is in great shape, just needs paint. the motor cranks fine, but my problem is that it starts to crank as soon as the battery is connected the start/stop buttons are not touched. . do you guys think its a switch problem? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Arkansas Age 32 Posts 234 Re: New to forum and to Jet skis Welcome to the forum. If its a 94 then you have a 550sx which is the more powerful reed model and has rear exhaust. Check the wiring going from your battery to your ebox. they are usually labeled, but you need to make sure big red wire going from battery is hooked up to where it says battery on the ebox. it sounds like your main red power wire from battery to relay is hooked up backwards and giving power straight to your starter and bypassing the switches. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Arlington tx Posts 2 Re: New to forum and to Jet skis jdridg



thanks for the response. I will give it a try when I get home. So a 94 is a SX model. that's odd because my ski does not have a rear exhaust. the HIN does state a 94 built in August, also the registration docs state the same. was JS model built in 94? from what have I've been able to find this ski should be a 94 so the question becomes, was there a JS model in 94 with a exhaust not exiting at the back? or maybe a SX with side exhaust? hum... its a mystery.. one last question, how hard are these to ride? I've on a stand up in the past. but a newer one. 2006 model and a 2017. the 550 seams more narrow..

